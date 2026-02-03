The Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots Sunday in the Super Bowl. Do you have your snacks planned for the big game?

New England is known for its clam chowder, while Seattle is famous for coffee. However, when it comes to the Super Bowl, nothing is hotter than chicken wings.

The National Chicken Council released its annual Chicken Wing Report, which projects Americans will eat 1.48 billion chicken wings while watching the Patriots and Seahawks battle for the Lombardi Trophy. If that hold true, that would be a 10 million wing increase from last year's game between the Eagles and Chiefs.

“Football is for food, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl, where wings rule the roost,” said NCC Spokesman Tom Super. “For football fans looking to add protein to their spreads at an affordable price, wings are kings of the Super Bowl menu.”

Laid end to end, the 1.48 billion chicken wings would stretch about 27 times from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, to Lumen Field in Seattle.

Super Bowl LX between Seattle and New England kicks off from Levi Stadium Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT.

