Changes Coming To Oregon DMV Offices

It can be frustrating going to a DMV office and waiting hours for service. Chris Crabb, with the Oregon DMV, said they’re testing a way to make more appointments available.

"We're piloting these appointments only days in five different offices just to see if they provide people with that security."

Those offices are in Bend, Corvallis, South Salem, Junction City and Springfield, and those changes start this week. DMVs will also limit the number of knowledge tests a person can take in a day.

"We're doing this change because the purpose of the knowledge test is to ensure that new drivers know the rules and have basic safe driving information. Unfortunately, we've had customers take the test up to ten or more times a day."

Starting October 1, DMV will limit the Class C knowledge test and motorcycle endorsement to two a day. The online knowledge test daily limit is already two.

