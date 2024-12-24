Central Oregon Irrigation Projects Awarded Federal Funds

Oregon’s senators announced funding Monday for a trio of Central Oregon irrigation projects. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced $37.4 million from the Inflation Reduction Act for piping projects in Central Oregon that the two say will boost drought resiliency, conserve almost 5,000 acre-feet of water annually, and create stronger aquatic ecosystems in the Deschutes River Basin.

“Benefits from these essential piping projects are crucial for farmers in the Deschutes River Basin, but we know the impact will go far beyond that,” Merkley said. “We passed the Inflation Reduction Act—the largest investment in climate action in our nation’s history—because we need an all-of-government approach to tackle the historic drought crisis across Oregon and the western United States. By saving water, energy, and money, these projects will help conserve our precious natural resources in the face of climate chaos and create stronger, more resilient communities—a win-win for our environment and our communities.”

“Access to reliable water sources is essential to those who live in rural areas like Central Oregon,” Wyden said. “This federal investment is exactly what my colleagues and I fought for in the Inflation Reduction Act. Not only will the piping projects strengthen drought resiliency stemming from the climate crisis, but it will also help conserve precious natural resources essential to ecosystems. I will continue to support more resources for versatile projects like this across Oregon and the nation.”

Here is how the funds will be used across Central Oregon:

$21 million for the Central Oregon Irrigation District’s project to convert more than two miles of open canal to large-diameter pipe to conserve water in the Deschutes River for irrigation and to support winter flows for the Oregon Spotted Frog.

$8.4 million for the Tumalo Irrigation District’s project to convert more than 10 miles of open canal to buried pipe and construct 82 turnouts, which will help prevent water loss from evaporation and seepage. This will improve water conservation between Tumalo Creek and Crescent Lake and help maintain water deliveries, while also improving habitat and water quality for redband trout and the Oregon Spotted Frog.

$8 million for the Ochoco Irrigation District’s project to convert more than eight miles of open canal to buried pipe, which will conserve water in the Crooked River.

“OID is excited to hear this news. This project will provide multiple benefits to the Crook County community. Improved efficiency in water management that will create conserved water and improve drought resiliency. We are thankful to those who have made this funding possible,” said Bruce Scanlon, Ochoco Irrigation District Manager.

The funds come from the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $550 million for the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) to implement domestic water supply projects and $4 billion for water conservation and ecosystem projects in the Colorado River Basin and other basins experiencing similar levels of long-term drought. BOR has announced more than $3.2 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act for 223 drought mitigation projects, 39 domestic water supply projects, seven emergency relief projects for Tribal communities and four canal improvement projects.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com