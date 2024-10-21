CBDL Holds 60th Annual Meeting October 29th in Moses Lake

The Columbia Basin Development League will host their Conference and 60th annual meeting Tuesday October 29th at Big end Community College in Moses Lake. Sara Higgins, Executive Director of the CBDL says this day-long conference works to keep stakeholders informed of what’s taking place as far as project maintenance, project development and more.

"The League likes to say if you live, work, or play in Washington state, the Columbia Basin Project impacts you. And we believe that there's a responsibility on the part of individuals residing in the state to be aware of basic things, like knowing where your food comes from and what makes that possible.”

Higgins said the agenda includes an update from the three irrigation districts within the Project.

“Similarly, there's always an update from Reclamation about what's going on at the local Ephrata field office," she said. "We are anticipating an update on the Odessa Groundwater replacement program. We are anticipating hopefully some updates on some recent policy. Issues that don't directly influence the Columbia Basin project but certainly have an indirect impact.”

Higgins added they will also honor the 60-year legacy of the CBDL. The October 29th Conference starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Click Here to learn more or to register for the annual meeting.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com