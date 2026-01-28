The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday that an outdoor cat in Grant County has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5. WSDA says further subtyping is still in progress.

Wild bird exposure is considered the most likely source.

Many migratory birds overwinter in fields, backyards and around water sources across Washington State,” said Washington state veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle. “As birds concentrate, so does the avian influenza virus, increasing the risk of environmental contamination and spillover into domestic poultry, wild predatory species, and even our beloved outdoor domestic cats. We encourage pet owners to continue to take simple precautions to reduce risk, especially keeping your birds and cats away from wild birds and their shared environments.”

More And More Cases Of Bird Flu In The Wild

The cat, which has already died, was an outdoor pet and reported to have had contact with a deceased wild bird. Wild animals and birds can carry diseases that may spread to other animals, particularly those that spend time outdoors. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported several detections in wild birds, including hawks, owls, and eagles and omnivorous mammals including raccoons and skunks in recent months. Much like cats, these species scavenge birds that were likely infected.

Pets that spend time outdoors are at higher risk of exposure to infectious diseases compared to animals kept indoors. WSDA encourages pet owners to be aware of these risks and take steps to reduce potential exposure like keeping animals in covered sheds or runs when possible, especially during periods of increased wildlife disease activity.

This case is not related to contaminated commercial pet food. Outdoor companion animals may encounter disease through their environment, making preventive action especially important.

To date, there have been no human infections associated with this case in Grant County.

Bird flu and companion animals

WSDA said avian influenza is most common in birds, particularly wild waterfowl, but it can infect other animals. Cats are vulnerable to bird flu and can become very sick, and in some cases die. Some cats have recovered. Cats may be exposed through:

Contact with infected live or recently dead wild birds or other wildlife

Drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk from infected animals

Eating contaminated raw or undercooked meat or raw pet food diets

Pet owners should monitor animals closely and contact a veterinarian if they notice signs of illness, including:

Decreased energy or appetite

Respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge

Neurological signs such as difficulty standing or walking, lack of coordination, tremors, or seizures

Biosecurity steps for pet owners

To help protect animals and people, WSDA recommends pet owners:

Keep cats indoors when possible, especially during outbreaks of wildlife diseases

Practice good hygiene, including washing hands after handling pets, their food, or their waste

Limit your pets’ unsupervised time outdoors to prevent them from hunting wild birds or other animals

Do not let hunting dogs retrieve or have contact with sick birds or birds found deceased

Do not feed your animals raw milk or other raw dairy products or uncooked meat, including raw pet food diets

Talk with your veterinarian if you have questions or concerns about bird flu in a pet. Seek veterinary care promptly if a pet shows signs of illness.

Since the start of the current avian influenza outbreak in 2022, 149 domestic cats in the United States have tested positive for bird flu. Four of these cases have occurred in Washington and were associated with raw pet food. This is the first confirmed domestic cat case associated with exposure to an infected wild bird reported in Washington.

