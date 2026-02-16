Families in Washington may soon have a new option to honor loved ones on land they cherish.

Last week, the state House unanimously approved legislation from Representative Hunter Abell allowing families to establish small burial grounds on their own property. Supporters say current law makes private cemeteries costly and difficult, especially in rural communities, while Abell's bill creates a regulated, noncommercial option with safeguards for neighbors and future property owners.

"It allows individuals to establish small parts of private property and designate them as family burial grounds," Abell said.

Backers add the change respects families' deep connection to their land while keeping health and property protections in place. The Inchelium Republican said House Bill 2239 also lowers financial barriers many families face.

"Currently there are high financial barriers that exist that would prevent establishment of private cemeteries," he noted. "This bill provides a cheaper option."

The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Click Here to learn more about HB 2239.

