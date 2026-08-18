Authorities are investigating an overnight break-in at a mink farm in Turner, OR. Fur Commission USA said intruders cut through a perimeter fence at Cascade Farm on August 13th and released approximately 1,500 mink. The farm says about 80% have been recovered, but the search continues. The concern is the animals that are still missing face a high risk of dying from dehydration, starvation or predators.

This wasn't activism. It was a criminal act against a legally operated, certified farm," said Challis Hobbs, Executive Director of Fur Commission USA. "The farm manager and his wife and children live on this property, along with other employees and their families. It's deeply unsettling to have people cut through a fence in the middle of the night with children sleeping just steps away."

The Commission added Cascade Farm is Humane Care Certified and operates in compliance with state and federal law, adding it is one of many family farms across the country that raise mink responsibly and legally.

The farm is working with law enforcement.

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