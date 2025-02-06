Boehnke: We Need To Support The NW Energy Security Act

A Washington state senator is pushing to keep the four lower Snake River dams intact. Senator Matt Boehnke said the dams are vital for agriculture, the economy and energy security.

"And really, at the end of the day, it keeps costs low in our environment that we're seeing the budget crisis in the state, we're having cost issues throughout. We want the return investment back to keep rates low for our ratepayers across the state.”

The Tri-Cities area Republican is sponsoring a Joint Memorial urging the legislature to support Congressman Dan Newhouse's Northwest Energy Security Act.

“To show that this is important, this is a high priority for us to keep those dams," Boehnke noted. "And not only keep them but solidify them and then enhance the improvements that we can in our electrical system.”

That Act aims to protect the hydroelectric power, irrigation networks, and economic stability provided by the dams. The Biden administration supported dismantling the dams, which would be the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.

