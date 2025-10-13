Bird Flu Confirmed In Washington’s Grant County

Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed bird flu in a large commercial poultry facility in Moses Lake. This marks the first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Grant County. The initial report of sick birds came in to state veterinarians on October 7th.

WSDA veterinarians are urging bird owners across Washington to take precautions to protect their flocks.

This Serves As A Reminder

“This first detection of the season is a sobering reminder that highly pathogenic avian influenza remains a threat to all domestic poultry — large or small — statewide,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian. “Keeping birds away from wild waterfowl, limiting access to your flock and keeping species separate are some of the best ways to reduce the risk of this devastating disease.”

WSDA said flock owners within six miles of a detection are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report the health of their flock. The Department recommends using the online surveillance self-reporting tool and interactive map to determine if you are in a surveillance zone. Self-reporting allows WSDA veterinarians to quickly reach out to stakeholders, share critical biosecurity tips and help protect more poultry owners statewide with accurate information.

Veterinarians note the biggest risk continues to be contact with wild waterfowl.

Backyard flocks account for approximately 95% of all domestic animal detections in Washington State. While this detection involves a large commercial poultry facility, the majority of past detections have been in backyard flocks. WSDA urges all poultry owners to practice strong biosecurity measures. Veterinarians note the biggest risk continues to be contact with wild waterfowl or shared environments.

Protecting your birds

The WSDA reminds bird owners the importance of enhanced biosecurity practices to protect flocks. That includes:

Keep birds housed or in covered runs

Prevent access to water sources, ponds or lakes

Keep domestic species separate (ie. domestic waterfowl and poultry)

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird and wildlife mitigation strategies

The Department of Ag has several resources to help bird owners protect their flocks:

Protecting other species

Birds are not the only animals suseptible to H5N1. Cases of bird flu have been reported in dairy cows, and pets. Here are a few steps owners can take to protect non-bird animals:

Keep wild waterfowl away from livestock and feed

Keep livestock separate from domestic poultry and waterfowl

Employ enhanced biosecurity plans

Report unusual clinical signs or drops in milk production to your veterinarian

Keep cats indoors and do not feed raw milk or petfood

Washington has not had any detections of HPAI in livestock or dairies. However, producers should continue to practice enhanced biosecurity to reduce the risk of a spillover event.

Reporting signs of illness

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at (800) 606-3056, or use the online reporting tool. If birds have died, double-bag the carcasses and keep them in a cooler with ice until WSDA can arrange for sampling. Do not allow scavenger birds to access carcasses, as this can spread the virus. Do not touch or move dead wild birds — report them using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

Last week, the Oregon Department of Agriculture reported a case of bird flu in Wallowa County in the NE corner of the state.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com