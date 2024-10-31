Bird Flu Found In A Central Oregon Pig

The first case of bird flu found in a pig appears to be here in the Northwest. State health officials say a pig was infected with bird flu at a Central Oregon farm where the virus was detected in ducks and geese last week. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz says five pigs were exposed to the virus on a Crook County farm where 70 ducks and geese were sick.

“All of the susceptible poultry that were infected and the pigs were humanely euthanized and incinerated by the Oregon State University veterinary school, to reduce any risk and remove any risk from that farm.”

Scholz said it appears the animals shared living quarters and water, and were likely infected by migrating wild birds.

“We know that it is the H5N1 2.3.4.4b Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus. It is a wild bird strain of that virus. It is not associated with the dairy strain that we’ve been seeing in other states.”

The Oregon Health Authority is also monitoring the farm and says no humans have tested positive for bird flu.

