Bird Flu Biosecurity Challenging, But Not Impossible

Just because new cases have not been reported, does not mean the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has gone away. Those words from Washington state Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle who said the opportunity for exposure to bird flu will increase in the coming weeks as more and more migrating waterfowl cross the Northwest.

Experts say one of the best ways to prevent HPAI from spreading to domestic birds is practicing biosecurity. Itle said it’s important bird owners understand what biosecurity is and what it is not.

“So we're thinking about what are those risk factors or what are those holes that we can plug to either keep it in or keep it out. So, once we're infected, we wanna keep it in. But really, right now what we wanna do is keep it out," Itle noted. "And really the biggest risk factors right now, think about things like humans. Like, are we walking through a contaminated field where there was a bunch of geese that have been overwintering, and we tracked it into our chicken coop or into our chicken barn. Or do we have places on our barns where maybe birds are landing or nesting and maybe defecating into our ventilation systems for example.”

Now Is The Time To Create A Plan

Itle added bird owners need ask not just how is wildlife getting in, more importantly, how is the virus itself getting in. That could be from waterfowl, farm equipment, workers or visitors.

“So, could we be moving the virus on trucks or on our person? So, there's so many different factors. If you wanna know more about that, we can certainly link you up with our 14 principles of biosecurity. We can also get you in touch with one of our veterinarians, who’d be happy to help you come up with a biosecurity plan either for your dairy or your livestock operation or for your poultry farm. So, lots of opportunities for biosecurity out there.”

Itle says whether you have a commercial operation or a backyard flock, now is the time to go over your biosecurity plan, and make sure everyone on the farm, or who visits the farm understands it. For resources to help create a biosecurity plan, visit the Washington State Department of Agriculture's Website.

