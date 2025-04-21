Bill Looks To Address Fire Insurance In Oregon

Last week, the Oregon House passed a bill that attempts to help homeowners in high-risk fire areas keep their insurance. Some property owners report losing coverage. Medford-area state Senator Jeff Golden said the bill directs the state to help communities take action to reduce wildfire risk.

"All property owners who do everything they reasonably can to reduce wildfire risk on their properties should have access to adequate and affordable insurance."

The State of Oregon created a wildfire risk map, and Senator Daniel Bonham says it's part of the problem.

"People have lost insurance. People have had their insurance rates doubled. It's already happened."

Bonham represents rural Clackamas County between Portland and the Dalles.

Insurance companies are cutting policies in California, Colorado, Idaho and other states that don't have state maps. The bill directs the Oregon Insurance Commissioner to work with insurance companies to develop steps communities can take to reduce fire risk and keep insurance policies in place.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com