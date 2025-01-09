Bentz Named To the Congressional Western Caucus

On Wednesday, California Representative Doug LaMalfa, Chairman on the Congressional Western Caucus, announced Executive Committee Members for the 119th Congress, which included Oregon’s Cliff Bentz.

"As a Congressman from the state of Oregon, I am committed to addressing the challenges and advancing the opportunities we face every day in the West," Bentz noted. "As Vice Chairs of the Western Caucus, I will further advance solutions to the western water crisis, preserve ranching as a means of achieving increased food production and biodiversity, continue the fight to restore the health of our forests, the resilience of our watersheds, and the reduction of wildfires.”

The previous Chairman of the Caucus, central Washington’s Dan Newhouse returns to the Caucus as well.

“From achieving energy dominance to protecting our public lands, we have a lot of work to do in the 119th Congress," Newhouse said. "As Chairman Emeritus of the Western Caucus, I am ready to get to work with my colleagues and Chairman LaMalfa to deliver for rural America.”

Other members of the Caucus include:

Representative Celeste Maloy (Utah)

Representative. Mark Amodei (Nevada)

Representative Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota)

Representative Harriet Hageman (Wyoming)

Representative Jeff Hurd (Colorado)

Representative Jay Obernolte (California)

Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (American Samoa)

Representative Adrian Smith (Nebraska)

Representative Pete Stauber (Minnesota)

Representative Tom Tiffany (Wisconsin)

Representative Bruce Westerman (Arkansas)

Representative Ryan Zinke (Montana)

“The 119th Congress offers a great opportunity to advance the priorities of the American West, and I am pleased to announce a dedicated Congressional Western Caucus Executive Committee to work on this important mission,” said Chairman LaMalfa. “Together, we will unlock the full potential of American energy by overturning harmful policies. We will ensure our farmers and ranchers get a fair deal. We will demand responsible forest management. We will uphold the multiple-use mandate for public lands, and we will eliminate the burdensome regulations that have held rural America back for far too long. I look forward to getting to work and making these goals a reality.”



Executive Committee Members help shape the focus and direction of the Congressional Western Caucus and represent the Caucus on a national level.



“I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as Vice Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus. I will champion local voices from Utah to eliminate red tape and overregulation. Western Caucus is one of the largest and most effective caucuses in Congress, and we’ll be working with the Trump Administration to deliver on the issues that matter to Utah and the West.” – Executive Vice Chair Celeste Maloy (UT-02)



“I am honored to return as a Vice Chair to the Congressional Western Caucus which has given me an immense platform to advocate for Nevada’s priorities. From unlocking public lands to strengthening our domestic mineral supply chains, the dedication of this caucus has been pivotal in advancing the needs of the West. I look forward to continuing our work and hitting the ground running in the upcoming Congress.” – Vice Chair Mark Amodei (NV-02)

“The Western Caucus brings the voice of rural America to the halls of Congress. It is an essential platform for discussing issues such as the overregulation of farmers and ranchers, ending the abuse of the Endangered Species Act by delisting the gray wolf, and returning to energy independence. I am proud to once again be named Vice Chair of the caucus for the next Congress and look forward to continuing our work to get this country back on track.” — Vice Chair Michelle Fischbach (MN-07)

“I am honored to serve as a vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus and stand alongside leaders dedicated to protecting the values, livelihoods, and our way of life. From defending our land and water rights to pushing back against federal overreach, our work in Washington is critical to stopping the War on the West. I will work with Chairman Doug LaMalfa and my fellow vice chairs to fight for the principles that keep the entire country strong and resilient.” – Vice Chair Harriet Hageman (WY-AL)

“I am honored to join the Congressional Western Caucus for the 119th Congress. Together, we will advance legislation that harnesses the West’s energy and mining dominance. Colorado has the unique opportunity to lead the way in American energy production. I look forward to working with Chairman LaMalfa and my House colleagues to support our rural communities and Western lands.” – Vice Chair Jeff Hurd (CO-03)

As a representative of a rural district in California, I am proud to continue my service as a Vice Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus. We must advance commonsense solutions that address the water and wildfire crises plaguing communities across the country. I look forward to working with our new Western Caucus Chairman, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, to address the burdensome federal regulations and bureaucratic red tape that continue to negatively impact America’s public lands.” – Vice Chair Jay Obernolte (CA-23)

“I look forward to working with Chairman LaMalfa and this exceptional group of patriotic leaders on key issues that the people of American Samoa share with the Western Caucus, such as water, wildlife, and agriculture. I’ve been part of the Western Caucus the entirety of my time in Congress, knowing that the hardworking Members of this Caucus are most likely to understand our longstanding efforts to preserve our fishing industry and secure the future of plentiful, healthy and affordable U.S.-sourced tuna, along with other issues that dovetail with our work in the Natural Resources Committee.” – Vice Chair Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (AS-AL)

“We have a lot of work to do in the 119th Congress to promote the prosperity of rural Americans. Hardworking families and small businesses in the Western U.S. face serious challenges due to natural disaster, economic hardship, and Biden-Harris policies which have stifled opportunity. As Western Caucus vice chair, I look forward to working with the Trump administration and fellow caucus members to unleash energy abundance, lift regulatory burdens, and ensure appropriate management of our land and resources.” — Vice Chair Adrian Smith (NE-03)

“As a lifelong farmer and resident of the West, Congressman Doug LaMalfa is perfectly suited to lead the Western Caucus. In his time in Congress, he has championed issues such as agriculture, domestic energy and mineral production, and forest management, and I have no doubt that he will continue to lead on these critical issues in his new role. I look forward to working with him in the new Congress, particularly on unleashing America’s abundance of critical mineral wealth.” —Vice Chair Pete Stauber (MN-08)

“In my time representing rural Wisconsin, I have heard firsthand the effects that federal regulations and bureaucratic red tape have on our way of life. As a Vice Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, I look forward to working with Chairman LaMalfa to ensure public land access, active land management, and American energy independence.” —Vice Chair Tom Tiffany (WI-07)

“It is an honor to continue serving on the Western Caucus executive committee. As we head into the 119th Congress, it has never been more important to champion legislation that greatly impacts rural America and the Natural State. I look forward to working alongside incoming Chairman Doug LaMalfa and my colleagues in the Western Caucus as we deliver for American rural communities, streamline the permitting process, and advance policies that unleash American energy.” – Vice Chair Bruce Westerman (AR-04)

“For decades the Western Caucus has been an effective platform and tool to advance the unique priorities of the West and help educate colleagues across the country on why some policies that are great for Massachusetts might not be so great for Montana. I congratulate incoming chair Rep. LaMalfa on his selection and look forward to working with him to advance the West’s voice with the new Trump Administration.” – Vice Chair Ryan Zinke (MT-01)

