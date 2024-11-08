As HPAI Cases Increase, Hunters Asked To Take Precautions

With birds migrating through the Northwest, looking for warmer weather this winter, the region is seeing an increase in the number of bird flu cases impacting backyard flocks or commercial operations. With that in mind, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking hunters, or anyone enjoying the outdoors this time of year to avoid dead or dying birds. ODFW’s Beth Quillian said just touching an infected bird can make you a carrier.

“If it's necessary to dispose of a carcass, make sure you're taking proper precautions. Use a shovel, wear gloves, and wash your hands very well with soap and water, and definitely make sure you're changing your clothing before you're having contact with domestic poultry or backyard birds like chickens, etc.”

Quillian added when you come across these ill birds, it’s important to notify the Department.

“We definitely won't be able to come out and take samples in every situation, especially since we are getting quite a few birds that are sick and dying. But I would recommend if someone does come across a situation and there's a lot of dead birds or especially if there's multiple species of dead birds. That's certainly something that ODFW wants to know about.”

For additional Bird Flu tips and advice visit ODFW's Website.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was first detected in wild birds in Oregon in May 2022. Unlike previous outbreaks of HPAI in 2005 and 2014-15, this specific strain of the virus (H5N1) did not disappear by the following spring. The H5N1 strain continues to change and circulate in wild birds and is also infecting backyard poultry flocks, dairy herds and other livestock including pigs in Central Oregon. It has also infected farm workers in 14 states, including Washington.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, humans appear to be at low risk for infection with the current H5N1 strain.

