Another Depredation Confirmed In NE Washington

As a King County Superior Court prepares to hold a preliminary injunction hearing on Thursday October 30th about removing a wolf from the Sherman pack, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed another depredation attributed to that same pack.

Earlier this month, WDFW announced plans to remove a wolf from the Ferry County pack after six depredations were confirmed in ten months. However, on October 14th a King County Superior Court Commissioner, at the request of Washington Wildlife First and other petitioners, granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting Fish and Wildlife from killing a Sherman pack wolf.

On the 23rd, WDFW was called out to an injured calf in the Sherman pack territory in Ferry County. Investigators determined the injuries to the calf were from wolf depredation. WDFW documented the facts from the most recent depredation investigation but is not considering lethal removal at this time.

