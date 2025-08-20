Oregon has improved its ability to fight wildfires by acquiring two air attack teams. Nick Hennemann, with the Oregon Department of Forestry, said they fly above the aircraft that are fighting the fire.

"The air attack is basically an air traffic control tower in the air and it can see the fire from the big picture and coordinate the other aircraft that are delivering the water and retardant to the fire."

Hennemann added they work with crews on the ground telling pilots where to drop water and fire retardant to help strengthen control lines.

"The increased use of aircraft helps keep those fires small," he pointed out.

Henneman says the aircraft are positioned around the state, so they can respond faster when a fire is reported. The air attack teams are used on larger fires where multiple aircraft are working.

