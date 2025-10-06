AGCO Seeks Appeal in Right-to-Repair Lawsuit

AGCO is asking a federal court to allow a rare interlocutory appeal in the Federal Trade Commission’s ongoing right-to-repair lawsuit against John Deere. The request follows an August ruling that granted Deere access to confidential competitor information gathered during the FTC’s investigation, including details like sensitive pricing, sales, and financial data from AGCO, as well as CNH Industrial and Kubota.

AGCO argues the ruling lacks the heightened protections usually applied to non-party materials and says immediate review is needed to prevent disclosure of vital business information. Once released, the company contends that the data cannot be protected from misuse in either the FTC case or related farmer lawsuits.

Farm Equipment Magazine said the appeal would go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, where AGCO hopes to clarify what legal standards govern the release of government-held competitor data in antitrust cases. Deere vows to vigorously defend itself.

