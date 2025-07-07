Administration Gets The Importance Of Trade, Newhouse Says

Since the Trump Administration established tariffs against some of our closest trading partners, the farming community has felt the financial squeeze in a variety of ways; either in higher costs for inputs this spring, or fewer overseas markets as harvest gets underway. Central Washington representative Dan Newhouse says he’s been voicing his concerns about the trade war to a variety of offices within the Administration, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer.

“The tariffs are potentially very devastating to our agricultural exports, farmers need to have access to international markets, particularly in the state of Washington," Newhouse said. "As you know, we are one of the most trade-reliant states in the country, and without these international markets, our agricultural industry will not thrive. We have to have them.”

A Trade Announcement Could Come From The Administration Soon

Newhouse added the Administration understands the challenge farmers are facing.

"[I was told] In the next couple of weeks, there's going to be some major announcements related to trade agreements that are being worked on. So, you know we, we need those markets. The good news is the end of the administration understands that. So, I'm expecting some improvements very, very soon.”

Newhouse said he’s hopeful the progress the Administration provides optimism to the Northwest Ag industry.

