Washington Locals Spoke: Best Underrated Restaurants in WA

We have all been to the chain restaurants, they are a consistent easy, "Yes."

But what if I told you there're way better options?

I know you would believe me but, I also know you are gunna say, "well, then where?."

via GIPHY

So, I did a Facebook post and people SPOKE!

What do the Washington residents believe to be the Best Underrated Restaurants in WA?

In Leavenworth:

The Post Office Saloon

"The post office saloon in Leavenworth seriously has the best burgers. Ask any local. " Ashley

In Wenatchee:

Bernie's Burgers and Suds

"Bernie’s burgers and subs!! The food is always made to my liking and the service is always great definitely one of my favorite local spots next to Mcglinn's." Isaac

Cook's Corner

"Cook's Corner! So bomb!" Kat

Luna's Tacos

"Lunas Tacos by the old Greatland Exhaust" Shaughn

Get our free mobile app

In Moses Lake:

El Chele

"El Chele in Moses Lake" Rebekah

In Chelan:

Lago Pasta and Market

"They serve fresh pasta dishes for lunch and dinner, have an amazing selection of beer, cider, seltzers, non alcoholic beers (for those who don’t drink) and a wide selection of Italian wines. They also sell their sauces, fresh pasta by the pound, frozen lasagnas, meat, meatballs and so much more!" Briana

Laylas

"Laylas in chelan clean friendly atmosphere and hands down best service in the valley." Karl

"Laylas in Chelan is sooooo good. Also, the Red Arrow in Cle Elum." Danni

in Cashmere:

El Chavos

"El Chavos in Cashmere" Jon

Other Places around WA:

Molly's in Spokane (John)

Seed House Saloon in Touchet (Jenna)

Jameson Lake Resort (Krystyl)

Athens Pizza in Athens (Seth)

via GIPHY

Have you been to any of the locations listed? What did you think? Do you agree?

What Washington State Residents say about the Heatwave Gah, humor has not died. Hahaha, enjoy Gallery Credit: Aly

ADVENTURE: These Are the Highest-Rated Free Things To Do in Washington, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Washington using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker