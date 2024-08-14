Washington State, On the Road. Travel Tips and Guides

Washington State is your premiere road trip state.

I don't need to source that because, well, I said it and I truly believe it.

From the mountains, valleys to the lake and rivers. Maybe you are an off-roader or just love that the highway seems endless. Same, any road for me please. I just need a Diet Pepsi, snacks and music.

via GIPHY

Maybe you are on an adventure to find free stuff to do, I mean after all, gas prices are a bit steep.

What kind of "free" things can we go do in WA?

ADVENTURE: These Are the Highest-Rated Free Things To Do in Washington, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Washington using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

I have always wanted to go to that Bruce Lee Gravesite, not sure why, other than I mean, he's a legend! Why not pay respects?

Maybe you are just looking for some of the wall things to do, or see.

Where can I go in WA where my head will say, "What!?"

Luckily for you, this list even brings you into Oregon.

14 Roadside Oddities You Must Visit in Washington State and Oregon Take a road trip and check out these roadside oddities that might surprise you Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Why is Washington the Best for Road trips?

Other than myself being born and raised here (bias) I can tell you, I am not the only person who thinks WA is the best for road trips.

5 Reasons Washington is Best for Road Trips

From the weather to assecability, you really are making the right choice when choosing to explore Washington State. You could be on the West side of the state or the "dry side" and make memories that will last a lifetime, bonus if you get those good deep belly laughs in too!

via GIPHY