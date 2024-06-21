How Does Washington State Take It’s Coffee? Iced? Hot?

Ok, my coffee order varies by the coffee stand. are you like that?

I can go to Starbucks and order some sort of vanilla sweet cream cold brew with added shots and flavoring, or I can go to DVO Espresso on Misson in Wenatchee and get my Pink Lotus with Almond and Strawberry flavoring. Sure, that isn't coffee, but it's energy, nonetheless.

What are the different coffee orders around the world?

Frappe emerges as a widely popular choice across different continents, with 35 countries naming it as their most preferred iced coffee drink. (Source)

The Spanish latte is the most preferred iced coffee drink served in the Middle Eastern region. Countries like Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates simply love it. (Source)

I've come to the conclusion that Coffee is the World's Love Language.

I mean sure Water might be, but have you ever gotten an energy boost from water? Yes? Oh.. ok, well good for you! Hahaha, I'll take my bean water.

What Coffee does the US love though?

Majority English-speaking countries seem to have a preference for more flavored iced coffee options, such as the iced vanilla latte. (Source)

An Iced Vanilla Latte huh? Ok, well my coffee order isn't too far off from that.

Washington State does have a preference is where we get our coffee.

Washington's favorite coffee shop is Starbucks, with a total of 746 stores in the state, followed by Seattle's Best Coffee, Dutch Bro's Coffee, 7-eleven and Gravity Coffee. Starbucks came out as the number one most populated coffee shop brand in 37 states. (Source)

Washington Ranks #2 in Coffee Consumption by state.

Alaska is ranked #1! (Source)

How do you take your coffee?

