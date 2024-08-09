The North Central Washington Fair is Around the Corner

When is the 2024 NCW Fair?!

You came to the right place my friend!

August 22nd - August 25th

Three days of fair fun in Waterville.

What events will take place at the NCW Fair?

From food vendors to Entertainment, there is going to be something for everyone, everyday!

Thursday, August 22nd @ 7pm - RED a Taylor Swift Tribute

"Lauren Cozine as Taylor Swift. Lauren has been a hardcore certified Swiftie since 2007 after seeing Taylor perform “Tim McGraw” at the 2007 CMA Awards."

Buy your tickets here.

Friday, August 23rd @ 7pm - Clint Black

"Country icon Clint Black, one of the truest traditionalists in music over the last three decades, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’Time, on tour in 2024. "

Buy Tickets Here.

Saturday, August 23rd & Sunday August 24th - Big Bend Round-Up

for times and tickets, click here.

Saturday, August 24th @10am - Youth Livestock Sale

for the exhibitors list and buyer info, click here.

Are you ready? Are you excited?

Personally, I have always loved the NCW Fair, many memories made and laughs had. In fact, I got to see Lee Brice perform on stage and solidified my love for his music.

I really like their "About Us" blurb on their website...

"The NCW Fair began in 1889 as the Douglas County Industrial Exposition. The Big Bend Round-Up was added shortly thereafter. In the early 1900’s, it was known as the Waterville Potato Carnival. It became the Douglas County Fair in the 1920’s and the North Central Washington District Fair in the 1940’s and remained so until 2005 when the “District” was removed. Commonly, the NCW Fair is also known as the “Fair in Waterville.” - Source

100+ years of the fair... Too cool!

