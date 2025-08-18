Many of you may already know that this week marks the return of students to Pullman. In celebration of the first day of the Fall Semester on Monday, let's take a look at seven notable students who have called the Palouse their home.

7) Scott Crump (Class of 1976, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering)

Field: Engineering, Inventor of 3D printing , and entrepreneurship.

Achievements: In 1988, Crump invented FDM, a 3D printing technology that extrudes molten thermoplastic layer by layer to create three-dimensional objects. FDM is now used in 90% of 3D printers globally.

Why Notable: His innovation bridged the gap between computer-aided design and physical parts, a process now known as 3D printing, used in industries from aerospace to healthcare.

6) Drew Bledsoe (Class of 1993, no degree specified)

Field : Sports

Achievements : A former NFL quarterback, primarily with the New England Patriots, Bledsoe was the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. He led the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in 1996 and was named to three Pro Bowls.

Why Notable : His prominence as a professional athlete and his impact on the Patriots’ franchise elevate his status among WSU alumni.

5) Gary Larson (Class of 1972, B.A. Communications)

Field : Arts/Humor

Achievements : Creator of The Far Side , a syndicated comic strip known for its unique, dry humor. Larson’s work had a cultural impact and appeared in newspapers worldwide.

Why Notable : Larson’s iconic comic strip has made him a household name, contributing to his prominence among WSU alumni.

4) Klay Thompson (Class of 2011, no degree specified)

Field : Sports

Achievements : A professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star. He also won gold medals with the U.S. national team in 2014 and 2016.

Why Notable : His success in the NBA and widespread recognition in sports culture place him among WSU’s most prominent athletic alumni.

3) Dolph Lundgren (Attended, studied chemical engineering, no degree)

Field : Entertainment

Achievements : A Swedish-American actor, filmmaker, and martial artist, Lundgren rose to fame as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV (1985). With a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Sydney, he transitioned to acting, starring in action films like Universal Soldier and The Expendables .

Why Notable : Lundgren’s global fame as an action star and his unique academic background make him one of WSU’s most recognizable alumni in entertainment.

2) Paul Allen (Attended 1973–75, no degree)

Field : Business/Technology

Achievements : Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation with Bill Gates, Allen played a key role in the microcomputer revolution. He was a philanthropist, owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, and ranked as the 44th-wealthiest person in the world by Forbes at the time of his death in 2018, with a net worth of $20.3 billion.

Why Notable : His contributions to technology and sports ownership, combined with his massive wealth and philanthropy, make him a towering figure among WSU alumni.

1) Edward R. Murrow (Class of 1930, B.A. Speech)

Field : Journalism

Achievements : Known as the "father of television news broadcasting," Murrow was a pioneering broadcast journalist who gained prominence during World War II with his CBS radio broadcasts from Europe. He received the WSU Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1963, and the Murrow College of Communication at WSU is named in his honor.

Why Notable: Murrow’s influence on modern journalism and his role in shaping public opinion make him one of WSU’s most iconic alumni.

