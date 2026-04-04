Washington’s role in America’s return to the Moon is bigger than many people realize. As NASA gets ready to launch Artemis II in April 2026, the first crewed mission around the Moon in over 50 years, people here might wonder how our state is involved.

While Boeing isn’t building or assembling the SLS core stage (SLS is the Space Launch System) in Washington—that work is mostly done in New Orleans and Florida—our state still plays a key role. Boeing finished the Artemis II core stage years ago, and the spacecraft is now ready for launch.

For the Artemis II mission, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket uses the Block 1 configuration, featuring a 212-foot-tall Core Stage (CS-2) powered by four RS-25 engines and two solid rocket boosters. This stage, designed for the first crewed flight, is produced at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility and provides over 2 million pounds of thrust. -NASA

Artemis II at Kennedy Space Center via Getty Images Artemis II at Kennedy Space Center via Getty Images loading...

Local Innovation: From Redmond to Kent

But Washington isn’t just watching from the sidelines. More than 40 companies here supply important parts, materials, and technology for Artemis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (Redmond): Provides essential propulsion systems for the Orion spacecraft and SLS.

Blue Origin (Kent): Holds vital contracts for future lunar landers.

Regional Suppliers: Specialized companies in Tacoma, Bothell, and Mukilteo produce advanced composites and deep-space components.

A Legacy of Lunar Exploration

Boeing’s Kent Space Center also has a proud history—it helped build lunar rovers for the Apollo missions. All of this shows Washington’s lasting strength in aerospace.

Even though the SLS core stage (Space Launch System) isn’t assembled here, our engineers, machinists, and innovators are helping send people back to the Moon. So when families in Wenatchee, Spokane, or the Puget Sound watch the launch, they can know that pieces of Washington’s creativity are going with those astronauts. The stars feel a little closer when local talent helps make the journey possible.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. Gallery Credit: Deborah Brosseau

Black Brant XII Rocket Launch from NASA Wallops in Virginia Visible from New Jersey The much delayed Black Brant XII rocket finally launched on Sunday night from NASA’s Wallops facility in Virginia at the end of it's window for a possible launch. The vapor trail from the rocket was clearly visible from New Jersey about 10 minutes after the launch which had been scrubbed seven times since May 7 due to weather Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander