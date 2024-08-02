The 3 Best Clubs & Bars East of the Cascades

I’ve been to several bars all around Washington. I’ve found them to be great places to visit before or after a sporting event. Are friends coming in from out of town? Hop over to a great bar.

Why is it called a bar?

The term originated in prerevolutionary America. It was then that these places were typically known as taverns and public houses. It was during this era, usually only one employee worked at the tavern. If they had to leave to tend to their horse or restock the alcohol, they would protect the alcohol from the customers by lowering iron bars.

Here are the three highest-rated bars East of the Cascades (according to TripAdvisor.)

#3 - The Knitting Factory

The Knitting Factory in Spokane The Knitting Factory in Spokane CREDIT Michael Hansen via Facebook loading...

919 W Sprague Ave, Spokane

The Knitting Factory showcases local music showcases and big national acts. Here's what someone on TripAdvisor said about the all-ages venue.

Has to be the best small venue in the state... There is not a bad spot in the building. For a concert venue, the price of alcohol was pretty reasonable. $7 for a beer. - DJSparks45 from Pasco

#2 - ZOLA

Zola in Spokane, WA CREDIT Zola via Facebook loading...

22 W Main Ave, Spokane

Last December, Zola was in danger of shutting down. Six residents banded together to pool their money and save this Spokane favorite. Now in its 16th year of serving customers!

I was kinda down this evening, but the manager was SO friendly...It was not empty, she acted like we were expected guests to her home. The hostess took us to different tables, to give us a choice of where to sit which just floored me... - Tigern0x from Maryland

#1 - The Brick Saloon

The Brick Saloon in Roslyn, WA CREDIT The Brick Saloon via Facebook loading...

100 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Roslyn

The brick saloon is famous as the setting for the TV series, "Northern Exposure." It is also a favorite place to hang out during the spooky Halloween season. A piano in the Brick Saloon's back room once played - with no one around. An urban legend going around Roslyn says that a bartender was so spooked out - that he ran out of the saloon.

Super cool old bar. Ordered ale and pineapple cider, excellent. Best onion rings I’ve ever eaten, get the fry sauce. The burger was excellent. Rosemary fries were especially unique and delicious. Don’t hesitate, try this place! - Mary Etta from Arkansas

The Amazing Story of 11 Historic Upstate New York Bars and Taverns There are all types of bars, lounges, clubs, inns, taverns and other assorted watering holes to enjoy a cold beer or a cocktail in Upstate New York./ These 11, though, have amazing stories to their history. Hey, did you know that the cocktail was invented in Western New York over two centuries ago? read the story here! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio