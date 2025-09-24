Locations on the dry side of the Cascade Mountains have become magnets for people seeking to relocate from the busy rat race of Puget Sound.

Here are the Top 12 Washington locations east of the Cascade Mountains, as selected by Niche.com. They took into account Public schools, housing, crime and safety, nightlife, and diversity.



This is a list of the 12 best locations east of the Cascade Mountains.

12 Great Towns East of the Cascades via Canva 12 Great Towns East of the Cascades via Canva loading...

12 - Ephrata

(rated #7,414 in America) Population: 8.419

“People help each other, and I can’t imagine living elsewhere.”

By the way, Ephrata scored an A in diversity

Overall Niche Grade: B+

Public Schools grade: B+

11 - Sunnyslope

(Wenatchee) (rated #7,391 in America) Population: 3,553

“Very safe and beautiful area, with great schools.”

Overall Niche Grade: B+

Public Schools grade: B

10 - Terrace Heights

(Yakima County) (rated #6,847 in America) Population: 9,781

“Friendly neighborhood. People are always kind and helpful.”

Overall Niche grade: B+

Public Schools grade: B-

9 - Medical Lake

(rated #6,132 in America) Population: 4,909

“I like how Medical Lake is a small, close-knit community.”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: B

8 - Country Homes

(Spokane suburb) (rated #5,894 in America) Population: 6,248

“Everyone is nice here.”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: A-

7 - Leavenworth

(rated #5,757 in America) Population: 2,619

“For those who love nature, Leavenworth is a great place.”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: A-

6 - Fairwood

(Spokane suburb) (rated #5,425 in America) Population: 10,229

“Fairwood is a lot safer than the area around it.”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: A-

5 - Liberty Lake

(rated #5,136 in America) Population: 12,067

“I like how close-knit everyone is.”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: A-

4 - Richland

(rated #4,290 in America) Population: 60,867

“Safe environment and supportive community”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: B+

3 - West Richland

(rated #4,280 in America) Population: 16,547

“Located close to the Columbia River, offers suburban living in a rapidly growing area”

Overall Niche grade: A-

Public Schools grade: B+

2 - Colfax

(rated #4.006 in America) Population: 2,799

“Very family-friendly atmosphere.”

Overall Niche grade: A

Public Schools grade: A

1 - Pullman

(rated #2,835 in America) Population: 312,972

“Great place to raise kids, but not be a kid.”

Overall Niche grade: A

Public Schools grade: A

Top Washington Foodie Destinations for Anniversary Dinner Dates Be culinarily inspired by these yummy foodie towns in Washington State. From coastline to Eastern WA. Gallery Credit: Aly