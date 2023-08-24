Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Washington State

Seafood, oh It's one of my favorites! Some dishes I am yet to be able to stomach (like squid) but dang do I love a good salmon fillet! Where are the best Seafood restaurants in Washington State? Tasting Table helped us with our top 5!

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington State (According to Tasting Table)

Salty's on the Columbia - Seattle and Redondo Beach Locations

A Review from Yelp:

"They treated us right on our anniversary. Everything was great from the food to the drinks. I can't remember the waitresses name, she was from Florida, but she was great and made great drink recommendations. Overall everything was amazing." - Michael

SALTY’S ON THE COLUMBIA RIVER - Yelp

Madrona Bar and Grill - San Juan Islands

A Yelp Review -

"We came in on a busy night and snagged seats at the bar. The bartender was friendly and provided great service! She even recommended some local activities. The view cannot be beat and the food was delicious! There were four of us that evening, all with different orders, all extremely satisfied!" - Jess

Madrona Bar and Grill Wenatchee, WA - Yelp

Taylor Shellfish Farms - Seattle

A Yelp Review:

"Favorite oysters in the state!" - Susan

TAYLOR SHELLFISH FARMS - Yelp

Downrigger's - Friday Harbor

A Yelp Review:

"Service was good on a Monday for lunch. The food choices are somewhat limited but everything we ordered was good. We loved the clams the most. The crab melt was not my style, but the seafood salad was good. Great location with outdoor seating." - Michael

DOWNRIGGERS - Yelp

Seattle Fish Guys - Seattle

A Yelp Review:

"Visited Seattle from Houston and I have to say I never had poke this good! The cut of the fish was large, fresh, and perfectly seasoned. The store is small and there are limited outdoor seating. The poke is sooo good I had to come back a second time before I left for home." - Juliana

SEATTLE FISH GUYS - Yelp

30 Best Seafood Restaurants In The Pacific Northwest (tastingtable.com)

Here Are The 11 BEST Seafood Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 It's time to get crackin'! Check out these amazing seafood restaurants in Central New Jersey

How to make a delicious Sicilian seafood salad