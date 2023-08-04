Top 5 Breweries in Washington State! Celebrate National Beer Day, Everyday

We have some pretty awesome brews here in Washington State! You never have to travel too far to get some tasty cold brews to satisfy those happy hour cravings!

I took a dive on TripAdvisor to see what people have to say about the Best Breweries in Washington state. Check them out below!

Top 5 Breweries in Washington State:

1. Old Stove Brewing - Seattle WA

"Arrived very early on red eye from Hawaii, took 2 power naps then ventured out to Pike place market. A very touristy area - but after reading reviews on Old Stove Brewing we navigated our way and found it on the lower level with nice views of the harbor and Ferris wheel. We LOVED the craft beer flight offerings and were thinking chowder would hit the spot on this damp evening. Food (including salmon dip appetizer) was scrumptious! Jack was our server, and he was outstanding! When I accidentally spilled some beer on my jeans, he literally was there in a heartbeat with a towel and napkins to help… Very observant and responsive! Thanks!" -TripAdvisor Reviewer

Old Stove Brewing (Seattle) - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (tripadvisor.com)

2. Icicle Brewing Company - Leavenworth WA

"My partner and I stopped here for some drinks before heading for dinner and we were very please. We started with a pint each and a pretzel and then decided to each have a tasting flight as well. The beers were all very good and the pretzel was delicious! There was ample seating with heaters and a nice fireplace area outside that made for a cozy atmosphere! 10/10 would recommend!" - TripAdvisor Reviewer

Icicle Brewing Company (Leavenworth) - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (tripadvisor.com)

3. Bale Breaker Brewing Company - Yakima WA

"Great place for a beer and to watch a game. Both inside and outside seating. The afternoon we there they had Big Dogs Stuffed Buns there and my husband had their LA Dog and he said it was the best dog he’s ever had. I regret not trying their veggie dog now! A dog for everyone’s taste!" - Trip Advisor Reviewer

Bale Breaker Brewing Company (Yakima) - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (tripadvisor.com)

4. Port Townsend Brewing - Port Townsend WA

"Great variety of microbrews, friendly staff, great live music in the beer gardens that starts May 5th every year! Open 2-8 every day, located in the Pt shipyards, very nice tasting room." - TripAdvisor Reviewer

Port Townsend Brewing - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (tripadvisor.com)

5. Iron Horse Brewery - Ellensburg WA

"It was a drive to the middle of nowhere, surrounded by ranches. Then you see the Iron Horse Warehouse. Park and walk to the taproom located beside the warehouse. It is a fun and casual little place. There’s indoor and outdoor sitting." - TripAdvisor Reviewer

Iron Horse Brewery (Ellensburg) - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (tripadvisor.com)

Now that we know the best places to go have a nice cold brew, anywhere in Washington State, do you think, Uber minds driving us to each location?

THE 10 BEST Washington Breweries (Updated 2023) - Tripadvisor

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.