The Largest Home in Washington State will have you Drooling!

Bill Gates is the owner. Which comes to no surprise for us Washington residents, but how big is "the largest" home in Washington State? What would you do with all the space?

Xanadu 2.0 - The Name for the Largest Home in WA State. Landing at 66,000 Square feet is located on Lake Washington.

The library alone is 2,100-square-foot which contains a domed reading room and an oculus.



The Home contains many "smart" amenities like:

"The guests can input their preferences for lighting, temperature, and music. As people move from room to room, each area adjusts to their personal preferences." - a-z-animals.com

There's a 60 ft pool with a Carribean style beach.

I almost forgot to mention, Bill Gates rescued trees that came from an old lumber mill. Sanded to a satiny smooth finish, the logs were used in construction to help the King County house blend in with the natural background. (source)

Doesn't that just look beautiful!? Huge!

"Bill and Melinda Gates built the Pacific Lodge-style home, which is Washington’s biggest house, in 1995 using natural materials from the region. Gates purchased the land for $2 million in 1988, then spent the next seven years building his dream home." - Source

Could you imagine purchasing property for 2 million back in 1988, then turning the site into the home of the largest home in Washington State?!

For today's perspective: "$2,000,000 in 1988 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $5,190,633.98 today, an increase of $3,190,633.98 over 35 years. The dollar had an average inflation rate of 2.76% per year between 1988 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 159.53%." - Source

This 6 Bedroom home has 6 kitchens and over 20 bathrooms. Make you wonder if it has its own zip code as well.

Now, my question is... Would you live here?

My answer? Yes, yes I would.

