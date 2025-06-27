Picture yourself retired. Are you tending to your backyard gardens? Are you traveling? How about spending more time with your family?

"The retiree side hustle trend is a testament to the evolving landscape of retirement. It's no longer just about leisure; it's often driven by the need for financial security and a desire for purpose and fulfillment…” - Matt Paulson, Founder of MarketBeat.com



How about a side hustle after saying "goodbye" to your day job?

You would join over a quarter of all retirees with side hustles to maintain a vital sense of purpose and fulfillment.

According to a recent study by MarketBeat.com, American retirees earn an average of $379 monthly.

Average side gig earnings vary from state to state.

Retirees in Utah lead the way, earning $825 per month, while those in North Dakota earn the least, with $100 a month from their side hustles.

Top 5 States by Earnings per Retiree

Utah - $825 per month

Wyoming - $550 per month

Colorado - $513 per month

California - $476 per month

Indiana - $460 per month

Bottom 5 States by Earnings per Retiree

North Dakota - $100 per month

West Virginia - $164 per month

Alaska - $200 per month

Rhode Island - $236 per month

Maine - $250 per month

How much do Washington retirees earn with side hustles?

MarketBeat found that Washington’s retirees earn a monthly average of $293.

Reasons why retirees pursue their side hustles:

Supplement retirement income: 47%

Stay mentally engaged and active: 34%

Pursue a passion or hobby: 10%

Meet new people and build social connections: 9%

What are the more popular types of retiree side hustles?

* Their own/unique small business - 32%

* Crafting and selling homemade goods - 30%

* Trading or investing - 22%

* Freelancing - 15%

On average, how much time per week do retiree spend on their side hustle?

Not as much as you'd think. Retirees average 10 hours and 24 minutes per week on their side hustles.

If you love your job (or side hustle), is it considered work?

76% of retirees say their side hustles bring them happiness. An additional 19% are so taken by the side hustles that they consider turning them into full-time businesses.

