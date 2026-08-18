A Washington inn on the national stage? TripAdvisor released its 2026 Best of the Best rankings this month, and Ravenscroft Inn in Port Townsend landed at number five nationwide for bed and breakfasts — out of thousands of properties competing for the title. It's the kind of honor that puts a small Pacific Northwest town on the radar of travelers who might otherwise never look twice at the Olympic Peninsula.

Innkeeper Pauline runs the place with her husband Brian, and reviews keep circling back to her cooking — frittatas, fresh bread, chicken sausage, the kind of breakfast spread that makes people book a second stay before they've checked out of the first.

What Actually Sets It Apart



The inn sits tucked into a quiet uptown neighborhood, a short walk from Port Townsend's historic waterfront, its Saturday Farmers' Market, and the corner bakery locals swear by. Rooms named Bay and Baker face out toward Townsend Bay, and on a clear morning, Mount Baker rises in one direction while Mount Rainier catches the evening light in the other.

No televisions in the rooms — a deliberate choice that most guests end up thanking the owners for by the second night. Private bathrooms, working fireplaces, and a wraparound porch where reviewers mention lingering over wine with strangers who turn into friends by checkout.

Worth the Drive From the Wenatchee Valley

Port Townsend sits roughly four hours from Wenatchee by car, ferry crossing included, which makes it a genuinely doable weekend trip rather than a full vacation commitment. For anyone craving saltwater air after a summer of orchard heat and river dust, a top-five B&B in the country is a solid excuse to make the drive. Booking ahead is smart — a national ranking like this one tends to fill up a calendar fast, and Ravenscroft only has so many rooms with a view like that.

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz