Backyards in the Wenatchee Valley and throughout Washington, from the rainy Puget Sound to east of the Cascades, are often seen as personal retreats. There's truly a heaven on earth when you have a backyard that allows you to escape, visit, and relax. But what feels like paradise to one person can sometimes cause problems for neighbors. Real estate experts note that certain landscaping choices can unintentionally create tension between neighbors. Being aware of these issues helps keep communities peaceful, especially where people live close together.

What are some of the problematic backyard features?

Smoke from fire pits is a common source of complaints. While roasting marshmallows can be fun, smoke drifting into open windows or onto laundry can upset neighbors. In places like Wenatchee’s windy river corridor or during Seattle’s calm summer nights, burning trash or leaving the fire pit uncleaned can make things worse. It’s important to watch the wind, follow local burn rules, and keep fires clean to avoid problems.

Bright motion lights can also be a nuisance. If they are too sensitive or not aimed properly, they can shine into bedrooms and disturb sleep. Adjusting the settings, lowering the brightness, and pointing lights down can help keep your home safe without bothering others.

Water features, such as ponds or fountains, require regular care. If neglected, they can attract mosquitoes or become overgrown with algae, which may lower property values. In areas where water is scarce, consider easier options such as rock gardens or dry wells.

Old sheds, broken gazebos, or unused playsets can be eyesores. What you see as useful might look like clutter to your neighbors. It’s a good idea to remove or fix up things you no longer use.

Above-ground pools can also be a problem. They may look unattractive, damage grass, create noise, and present safety risks if not fenced. Adding decking, landscaping, and secure barriers can help them fit in better.

Too much concrete can turn a yard into a parking lot and cause water to run off into neighboring yards. Using gravel, mulch, or native plants can help control water and make the yard look nicer.

Invasive plants, like bamboo, can spread into other yards and damage foundations or pipes. It’s better to choose plants that stay in place and keep trees away from property lines.

What are the state laws?

Washington law defines a nuisance as anything that interferes with the comfort or enjoyment of property, such as roots crossing boundaries or drainage problems. Local rules in Wenatchee and other areas require homeowners to keep weeds, debris, and hazards under control. Good landscaping respects property lines, maintains home values, and supports the friendly spirit of our communities.

How to respect and smooth it over with your neighbor?

Steps like talking with neighbors, keeping up maintenance, and carefully considering where you put things can prevent small problems from turning into bigger disputes. In a beautiful state like ours, good neighborly relations often start at the fence.

