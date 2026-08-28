We've had our current vehicle just over four years now. Soon, we'll be shopping for the next one — and the questions are already piling up. Do we finally make the switch to electric? Battery range has come a long way over the past decade, enough that it's a real option now instead of a compromise. Or do we need something with more muscle, like a truck? All-wheel drive feels almost non-negotiable, too, living in a part of Washington that sees real snow and ice most winters.

The Weekend Dealerships Live For

Labor Day sits at the crossroads of two things car dealers love: end-of-summer urgency and a fresh model year rolling in. Automakers are already clearing 2026 models off the lot to make room for the 2027 lineup, which means real incentives — lease deals with lower payments, financing rates well below the market average, and straight cash-back offers that actually move the sticker price.

Roughly 87 million Americans are expected to shop for a car this Labor Day weekend, according to WalletHub's research on holiday car-buying trends — a number that reflects just how consistently this particular weekend draws buyers off the sidelines.

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New, Used, or Electric — The Question Everyone's Asking

Whether you're eyeing something new, hunting for a solid used vehicle, or finally considering the switch to electric, the timing question matters more than people think. Kelley Blue Book has long flagged Labor Day as one of the best windows of the year to buy, specifically because sellers lean on rebates and special financing to hit end-of-summer sales targets. New vehicle prices remain historically high this year, which cuts both ways — sellers can afford deeper discounts while still protecting their margins, and buyers willing to negotiate have real leverage.

Affordability is the sharper edge of this story lately. Fewer new-car buyers earn under $100,000 annually than they did just a couple of years ago, and income growth hasn't kept pace with rising vehicle prices. That's part of why more shoppers are gravitating toward used vehicles this year instead of new ones.

What This Means for Wenatchee Valley Shoppers

For anyone in Central Washington weighing a purchase this Labor Day — orchard season winding down, a longer commute ahead, or just a vehicle finally giving out — the advice holds. Compare a few dealerships, ask specifically about year-end clearance pricing on outgoing 2026 models, and don't assume the first offer is the best one. Dealers count on this weekend's foot traffic. Buyers who come prepared tend to walk away with the better end of that deal.

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