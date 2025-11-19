Washington&#8217;s Top Hourly Jobs Pay Up To $58 An Hour

Washington’s Top Hourly Jobs Pay Up To $58 An Hour

Canva

Have you ever wondered which hourly jobs pay the most in Washington? The Homebase team checked out the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, looking at over 5 million hourly jobs across the U.S. to find the highest-paying hourly job in each state.

With the surge in AI technology casting doubt on the long-term viability of many careers, these hourly jobs seem bulletproof.

 

They compared the average hourly pay for each state's hourly jobs to the national average for those roles, using BLS data and our payroll data. This helped them figure out which hourly job brings in the most money in all 50 states.

Nearly 60% of U.S. workers are paid hourly, and their wages vary widely depending on the role and where they live. While some hourly occupations are notoriously underpaid, others offer competitive pay that rivals salaried positions, especially in certain states. -Homebase

 

An example of pay from a random occupation in our state

In Washington, the average pay for a Dental Hygienist is about $58.69 per hour. Nationally, several hourly jobs pay over $30 an hour, with some requiring no college degree.

Need a great-paying job close to your family and friends? Look below for some ideas.

Canva
loading...
National Average Hourly Wages For the 100 Most Common Hourly-Paid Jobs
RankTitleTotal EmploymentHourly Mean Wage
1Registered Nurses3,282,010$47.32
2Dental Hygienists219,070$45.14
3Diagnostic Medical Sonographers86,460$44.49
4Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers123,680$43.32
5Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians136,390$38.84
6Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters455,940$33.63
7Electricians742,580$33.47
8Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Except Engines180,270$32.49
9Physical Therapist Assistants108,010$32.29
10Sheet Metal Workers117,470$31.78
11Surgical Technologists113,890$31.64
12Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators469,270$31.34
13Chefs and Head Cooks182,320$31.11
14Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses632,430$30.84
15Carpenters697,740$30.79
16Massage Therapists96,040$30.50
17Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers82,900$30.20
18Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers396,870$30.14
19Paramedics99,530$29.14
20Postal Service Mail Carriers336,040$28.79

OPPORTUNITIES: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs in Wenatchee That Don’t Require a College Degree

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Wenatchee that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture

Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.
Categories: Articles

More From 610 KONA