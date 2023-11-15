East Wenatchee Students support Veterans

Ambassadors from only7seconds teamed up with the Hope Squad at Sterling Junior High School in East Wenatchee to write Happy Letters for Veterans. In total the students made 254 letters!

- Abbie Gundersen & Traci Pierson from KindnessCountsNCW.org

Letters supporting Vets at Sterling Junior High CREDIT: KindnessCountsNCW.org Letters supporting Vets at Sterling Junior High CREDIT: KindnessCountsNCW.org loading...

Our community recently honored the veterans and active military in our community. It’s the right thing to do during Veterans Day week (Remembrance Day in Canada.)



What can we do to thank Veterans and Active Military, who sacrificed so much, year-round?

Here's 6 Things You Can Do for Active Military Members, Veterans, and their Families.

vintage American flag bordering a blank chalkboard with space for text eurobanks/Getty loading...

1. Make a card of gratitude.

Do what the only7seconds crew did and make your very own cards and letters to veterans and active military. Send your cards or letters through organizations like Operation Gratitude.

2. Foster a military pet.

PACT has a military foster program specifically for matching up service members with temporary homes for their pets. Apply online to foster a pet!

3. Get creative with fundraising and donating.

There are some great ideas to help organizations that directly help veterans. A great example: Start a Facebook fundraiser. It takes two minutes to set up a virtual fundraiser for the USO, who offers programs to keep service members connected to the people, places, and things they love.

4. Volunteer your time.

Find volunteer opportunities in Washington

5. Make space for veterans to share their stories.

Verbally sharing stories is a great healing opportunity. The Veterans History Project has resources for interviewing veterans, with the potential to be included in a collection by the Library of Congress American Folklife Center.

6. Reach out and lend a hand.

If you know a military family, reach out to them! Click this link and learn even more ways to lend a hand and support the men and women who are and have sacrificed to protect this great land.

INFO: KindnessCountsNCW.org, DoSomething.org

15 Amazing Facts About the U.S. Navy Blue Angels The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Aerial Demonstration Team is an incredible thing to see. Scroll on to learn some amazing facts about the Blue Angels. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews