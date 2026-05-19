Think Twice Before Heading to Costco This Weekend—Here’s Why
For many people in the Wenatchee Valley, heading to the East Wenatchee Costco is something we do every week. We’re there for the big bags of coffee, the rotisserie chickens, and all the bargains. But if you don’t pick the right time, a simple shopping trip can quickly become stressful, with crowded aisles and carts everywhere.
I've always seen my Costco visits as positive, even fun experiences to get our family's shopping list completed, with the great food court, which thankfully still includes the $1.50 hot dog deal, with a 20-ounce soda fountain drink (refillable) or a 16.9-ounce bottled water.
The Weekend Crunch
It’s no surprise that Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days to shop. If you go to the East Wenatchee Costco on the weekend, you’ll need plenty of patience. Regular shoppers say Friday and Monday are also crowded, thanks to people getting ready for the weekend or restocking after it.
The Mid-Week Sweet Spot
If you want to skip the crowds, most people online agree that mid-week is best. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are usually the calmest days to shop.
If you have to shop on the weekend, timing really matters:
- Try to get there as soon as the doors open.
- Or go just before closing, when it’s usually less crowded.
A Shout-Out to the Staff
Even though it gets busy, local shoppers often praise the East Wenatchee staff. The employees help keep lines moving by pre-scanning carts before you get to the register.
So, try to plan your shopping for mid-week if possible, and don’t forget to thank a cashier when you leave!
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