In the Wenatchee Valley, fresh strawberries are a sure sign that sunny days are here. While we wait for the local harvest, Costco is offering Washingtonians an early taste of summer at a great price. Costco Food Court Replaces Caramel Churro Sundae Costco is updating its food court menu, replacing the caramel churro sundae with a new treat: the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae. For $2.99, you get strawberry soft serve, strawberry topping, and shortcake pieces. It’s a classic summer dessert served in a convenient cup.

Strawberry Soft Serve Returns, but Chocolate Is Paused

The strawberry shortcake is new, but some shoppers may remember that Costco has offered strawberry soft serve before. This popular flavor is back, but there’s a downside for chocolate fans. Since the food court’s machines only hold two flavors, the chocolate soft serve is on pause for now. While strawberry is available, you can choose between vanilla or strawberry only. Losing chocolate, even for a short time, will likely get regular shoppers talking. Still, early reviews and online buzz suggest the new sundae is worth it. If this sundae tastes as good as people say it does, giving up chocolate soft serve for a little while feels like a pretty fair trade. - Gabby Romero, Delish

A Perfect Seasonal Treat for Your Lake Chelan Trip

Whether you’re stocking up for a weekend at Lake Chelan or stopping by after work, this seasonal dessert is a great way to cool off. Remember, it’s only available for a limited time. Try it at your local food court before summer ends, and it's gone from the menu.

One last look at the recently departed Costco Food Item

Costco Foodcourt's New Item It's a Caramel Brownie Sundae!!! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola