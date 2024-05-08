Washington Mother Welcomed a Nearly 15 Pound Baby Boy!

Francisco, who was photographed at the hospital in Aberdeen, Washington when he was four days old. (Pictured with his mother.) Credit: Harbor Regional Health

A baby from Aberdeen, Washington stunned doctors

Nearly ten years ago, a Washington mother gave birth to a baby boy weighing an amazing 14 pounds and 11 ounces!

 

Francisco Leon Ortiz was born, via c-section on December 2nd, 2014.  The record-setting infant was born at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Washington.

Mother and record-setting newborn, Francisco (2104) CREDIT: Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital
The baby's father had to leave the hospital

The 14-pound newborn’s size, weight, and measurements - his dad had to leave the hospital and purchase new clothes for him. The newborn clothing didn’t fit the boy's abnormal size.

Francisco, who was photographed at the hospital in Aberdeen, Washington when he was four days old. (Pictured with his mother.)
Credit: Harbor Regional Health
What causes newborns to be that size?

 

The Mayo Clinic says abnormally large newborn infants are a result of “gestational diabetes.” 

A Grays Harbor Community Hospital spokesman mentioned that the record-setting newborn's mother - Yessica Ortiz Delgado, didn’t have any diabetes issues - during her pregnancy.

He added that her two other children were about 12 pounds each at birth so she expected another large baby - perhaps 13 pounds.

What is the average weight of a newborn?

The average newborns weigh 7.5 pounds at birth. An interesting fact - as large as Francisco was, he is nearly half the weight of the world’s largest newborn.

mmpile
What is the largest newborn ever on record?

The largest baby ever recorded was born in Canada to mother Anna Bates, in 1879. The boy was 23 pounds 12 ounces. The Canadian newborn unfortunately died 11 hours after birth.

Wavebreakmedia Ltd
Largest baby born in the 21st Century?

In 2005, a Brazilian woman gave birth to a baby boy named Admilton dos Santos who weighed over 17 lbs.

Medical experts believed his size was caused by gestational diabetes.

