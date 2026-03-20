The American Kennel Club just shared its 2025 list of the country’s most popular dog breeds, based on registration numbers. There are some familiar faces and a few surprises that might catch the attention of folks here in the Wenatchee Valley.

Before we get started on the list from the AKC, here are three lovable dogs who live and play along the Chumstick Highway.

Thanks to Larry and Elizabeth for providing pics of these great dogs.

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Yellow lab is Bayley, chocolate is Chloe, and red is Gracie. (Via Larry Peterson) Yellow lab is Bayley, chocolate is Chloe, and red is Gracie. (Via Larry Peterson) loading...

Chumstick life via Larry and Elizabeth Peterson Chumstick life via Larry and Elizabeth Peterson loading...

Now, here are the top five breeds in America for 2026:

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5. Dachshund – Back in the top five for the first time in more than 20 years, the Dachshund (or "sausage dog") is known for its playful personality, expressive face, and big spirit packed into a small body.

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4. German Shepherd Dog – German Shepherds are smart, loyal, and hardworking. They make great family protectors and are trusted partners in search-and-rescue work, earning respect wherever they are.

Golden Retriever via Canva Golden Retriever via Canva loading...

3. Golden Retriever – Golden Retrievers are loved for their friendly nature and eagerness to make people happy. They’re loyal, warm, and fit right in with active families.

Labrador Retriever via Canva Labrador Retriever via Canva loading...

2. Labrador Retriever – Labradors held the top spot for 31 years, and they’re still a favorite for families, outdoor lovers, and as service dogs.

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1. French Bulldog – For the fourth year in a row, the French Bulldog is America’s most popular breed. Their big personalities and easy care have won over many, though new challengers could be on the horizon.ng trends and the enduring joy dogs bring to our lives, no matter the breed.

Nationwide trends reflect evolving preferences —toward adaptable, expressive breeds suited to modern living. In our corner of Washington, where dogs join us on trails, orchards, and patios, these top five remind us why pups enrich our lives: loyalty, joy, and a wagging tail no matter the breed.

Dogs + Fall Outfits = Pure Joy Who doesn't love "crunching" through fallen leaves? These perfectly dressed pups are ready for their autumn adventures, whether it's chasing falling leaves at the park or embracing hygge. Check out their flannels and 'fits and be prepared to smile as big as a jack-o-lantern! Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton