Most of us believe our own country is the best, but a new global report may challenge that idea. U.S. News & World Report just released its annual "Best Countries" rankings for 2026, comparing 100 nations using economic, social, and political criteria.

The results show that Europe is leading the way, while the United States did not make it into the top 10.

Europe’s Strong Performance

Switzerland ranked number one in the world for 2026. It ranked first in Economic Development and Governance, second in Culture & Tourism, and fourth in Health.

European countries filled all 10 spots. After Switzerland, Denmark was second, followed by Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

At the bottom of the list were Angola at 100, Ethiopia at 99, and Nigeria at 98.

America’s Ranking

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The United States ranked 18th overall. Although this may seem low for a global superpower, the data reveal a clear gap between America’s cultural influence and its infrastructure.

The U.S. took the top spot in the world for Culture & Tourism and came in second for Economic Development. However, its overall ranking dropped due to lower scores in areas that affect daily life. The U.S. placed 15th for Opportunity, 17th for Governance, 33rd for Health, 39th for Infrastructure, and 72nd for Natural Environment.

The Top 10 Best Countries for 2026

1. Switzerland

2. Denmark

3. Sweden

4. Germany

5. Netherlands

6. Norway

7. United Kingdom

8. Finland

9. Luxembourg

10. Austria

The report highlights a growing shift in what defines a "best" country. While economic and cultural might keep the U.S. relevant on the world stage, it’s the quiet stability of European governance, healthcare, and infrastructure that continues to set the global gold standard.

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