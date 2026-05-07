In the Wenatchee Valley, we share our beautiful surroundings with all kinds of wildlife. Most of us enjoy seeing deer and hawks, but there’s one neighbor we’d rather admire from afar: the skunk.

Getting sprayed by a skunk isn’t just a smelly problem—it can be a real hassle. Wildlife experts say most run-ins with skunks happen by accident. If you follow a few easy tips, you can avoid getting sprayed.

Master the "No-Look" Pass

To a skunk, direct eye contact feels threatening, not respectful. If you stare at a skunk, it might feel trapped and use its spray to get away. It’s better to look away or down at the ground. This shows you’re not a threat.

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Movement Matters

Skunks are easily scared, and sudden movements can set them off. If you see a striped tail, here’s what to do:

Freeze and back away: Stop right where you are. If the skunk’s tail is down, slowly and quietly move away.

Don’t run: If you take off quickly, the skunk might spray. Skunks can spray accurately up to 10 feet, so it’s much better to leave slowly and calmly than to run away.

Read the "Warning Dance"

Skunks usually give a warning before they spray. If you see one stomping its front feet, arching its back, or even doing a handstand, you need to leave right away. If the tail goes up and the skunk turns its back to you, you have only a moment to get away safely.

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The Best Defense is a Good Hum

Skunks can’t see very well. If you’re out walking your dog at night, try humming or talking quietly. Making a little noise lets skunks know you’re coming and helps avoid surprise encounters. In the Wenatchee Valley, a bit of sound can help keep both you and your clothes safe.

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