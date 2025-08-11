Those who lived in Hilltop in the 1980s can confirm - It was a dangerous place. On September 23, 1989, the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, Washington, erupted in a dramatic gunfight between active US Army Rangers and members of a local gang. The shootout has been passed along in local folklore as the Ash Street Shootout.

What led up to the Ash Street Shootout?

T he conflict pitted off-duty U.S. Army Rangers, led by Staff Sergeant Bill Foulk, against neighbors suspected of drug dealing and gang activity.

Tensions had been simmering in the community, with Foulk and residents frustrated by the Tacoma Police Department’s inaction against rising drug crime. The clash ignited during a barbecue at Foulk’s Ash Street home, attended by community members and fellow Rangers from the 2nd Ranger Battalion, stationed in nearby Fort Lewis.

What are the details of the famous 1989 Hilltop Shootout?

Both sides claimed harassment by the other during the event.

As tensions escalated, Bill Foulk called for backup. Members of Foulk's Rangers battalion arrived with privately owned firearms.

9:20 pm September 23rd, 1989

Gunfire erupted between approximately 12 Rangers and 15–20 neighbors, lasting 5–30 minutes.

Estimates suggest 100–300 rounds were fired, though no injuries were officially reported. Foulk later claimed some opponents were wounded but fled. It remains unclear who fired first, with both sides pointing fingers.

What was the aftermath of the Ash Street shootout?

Police arrested two suspects for shooting at the Rangers.

* One was convicted of second-degree assault.

* Some Rangers’ firearms were confiscated.

News coverage of the event spread across America.

The Ash Street shootout drew national attention, exposing shortcomings in local law enforcement’s response to crime.

It encouraged the Hilltop community to organize and advocate for change, ultimately pushing the Tacoma Police Department toward community-oriented policing. The Ash Street Shootout remains a pivotal moment, highlighting the power of community action and the complexities of urban conflict in the Hilltop community.

