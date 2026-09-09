It’s Drive Electric Month. Join the Party at Pybus Public Market

From September 11th through October 12th, It's Drive Electric Month across the country and here in our little hamlet of Wenatchee Plugin NCW is now having its fourth annual EV lineup.

According to DriveElectricMonth.org,

‘National Drive Electric Month, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. Whether you’re curious to learn about driving electric, want to get involved in supporting an event, or are ready to help organize within your community, you’re in the right place!

This is what I drove last year.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Where and when?

The event will take place at Pybus Public Market at 3 N Worthen St. in downtown Wenatchee and it will be Sunday, October 4th. From 7:30 AM to 9:15 AM. Now, I realize that 7:30 in the morning on a Sunday might be a little early for some of us. But if you drive an electric vehicle and you want to show it off a little bit. You are definitely invited to come and hang out with the rest of us EV nerds.

This will be the third one that I've participated in and the second one that I've participated in that has taken place at Pybus Public Market.

This event is also unique because it takes place at the same time that Wenatchee Cars and Coffee have their get together at the Pybus Public Market.

Wenatchee cars & coffee.

Wenatchee Cars and Coffee are an interesting organization because it's just like-minded people who love their cars and want to polish them up, show them off, and talk to their buddies. This is something that they do once or twice every month, and it's a great community of car lovers. If you drop down, you're going to see some cool rides.

Now, if you're curious about what it's like to own and drive an electric car, you are more than welcome to come down, and those of us who are there will be more than happy to answer any questions that you have.

This is what I'll be driving this year.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

What is the EV lineup?

The 4th annual EV lineup is just what it says it is. Those of us who drive our EVs down to the event will line them up in a row, and we'll count to see how many we have. (So, the more the merrier.) The record so far in Wenatchee is 28 vehicles, and I know for a fact that there are way more than that number in the Wenatchee Valley.

It doesn't matter what kind of EV you drive, if you drive one, you are welcome. And if you don't drive an EV, you know what; you're welcome to come by as well.

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