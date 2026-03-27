The Washington State University Extension’s energy office is helping some rural schools to save money by adding solar power generation to their campuses.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘A unique program is converting rural schools to solar power, cutting costs and strengthening communities.

Schools usually pay nothing for the solar installation, which is funded by state tax credits. In return, they agree to use money saved on their power bills to benefit low-income students and their families for 10 years.’

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The Harrington School District in Eastern Washington is the first school district to benefit from this program. The state project is called “Civic Grid” and Almost 20 schools are already on the list with many more working on getting signed up.

What is the savings?

Over the estimated 30-year life span of the solar systems, it's expected that the schools will save somewhere around. $20 million collectively.

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Most rural schools in Washington state don't have that kind of tax base in order to raise money to make this kind of installation possible. This program allows solar systems to be installed on or near the schools, and then the utility receives a state tax credit which then reimburses the partners who do the installation.

The state legislature went to WSU to administer this program because of their decades. of experience with energy initiatives.

Possible upgrades

When the solar energy systems are finally installed, then that provides the possibility for future upgrades to the system, including battery backup during power outages.

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Georgine Yorgey, director of the WSU Energy Programs, says “Schools can benefit that would never be able to install infrastructure like this on their own. And many rural schools have high populations of low-income students who really could benefit.”

