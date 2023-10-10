This weekend I was feeling like I needed a little road trip, so I decided to drive up towards lake Wenatchee on US-2 to check out the fall colors. I made several stops along the way because I was in no hurry, and it was fun.

First, it’s off to Leavenworth where you will find my favorite Leavenworth bakery. On the way there it was nice to see the “Take A Break Café" in Dryden open and with lots of customers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Traffic was not too bad, it looked like a few people were just starting to show up for Oktoberfest. As you start to go into town there is a stoplight and ahead and to the right is the “Bavarian Bakery”.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

This is my favorite bakery in Leavenworth, so I had to stop in and get something for later. They have a wide selection of bread to choose from, but I went for the strudel and the vanilla custard.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Leavenworth is all set up for Oktoberfest, they have a big tent next to the Fest Hall, a Ferris wheel and another large tent in the center of town near the gazebo. I did see a few dudes in lederhosen but that was it for the morning. Then it was time to head for Tumwater Canyon.

I love driving Tumwater Canyon (US-2), it’s just a fun road to drive. The problem is the shoulders are verry narrow, so it is not practical or safe to just pull over and take pictures. There are quite a few spots provided for you to “turn out” but they come up on you fast so by the time you spot one it’s almost too late to stop. Add to that a car riding your bumper and the decision is easy, just keep going.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Ther is lots of color, yellow, gold and the occasional bright red. Sometimes it’s startling how bright the colors pop when the sun hits the trees just right.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

My next stop was “Alps Candy”. A sweet shop about halfway up Tumwater Canyon. The view is Beautifull, and the selection of candy, fudge and soda is huge. If you have kids with you stop at your own peril, you will never get them back to the car.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Next stop, the 59er Diner.

I made the 59er Diner my turnaround point for the day. I thought about having lunch there, but I had another option in mind. Driving back down Tumwater Canyon I found some more places to stop and take photos. I also found travelers who were pulled over for picknicks or to take a swim.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Returning through Leavenworth I saw people streaming into town for Oktoberfest. I saw one gentleman in his lederhosen pulling a fancy wagon with a stuffed goat in it. I have no idea what that’s all about. Sorry, no picture of that (no photos while driving please). Making my way home there was only one more stop to make and that was in Cashmere.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Yellow Rose BBQ in Cashmere. When the owner of Country Boys retired, we were all a little sad at the loss, but the good news is Yellow Rose BBQ is now in its place. New owner, new recipes, and new menu items. I stopped and got some brisket, some pulled pork and some backed beans. Lunch was awesome when I got home.

For me it was a well spent morning. I recommend it.