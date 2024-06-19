New rule change at Washington Target stores may affect you.

In Wenatchee, what store do you go to for that spur of the moment purchase. It could be a wall clock; it could be a picture frame. A snack, A drying rack for your kitchen. Any number of things can all be found at Target. For me, Target is the 1st place I go when I can't think of the place to go to pick up something I need. (Did that make sense?)

With very few exceptions, Target is the store that has an aisle for every possible category of merchandise you can think of. The last time I went into a Target store, which was when I was getting my car worked on in Yakima. I needed a USB adapter cable. I could not make the drive home without it. Where would I go to pick up this USB cable? Immediately I thought of Target.

Target, like many stores, now has a self-checkout area which I think is great. I love self-checkout. I use self-checkout all the time when I'm shopping for groceries, go to Costco, and yes, if I have to visit target.

Target stores now have a new rule for self-checkout in all Washington stores.

according to abcnewsgo.com,

“The retail corporation announced Thursday via press release that it would switch its regular self-checkout to express self-checkout. The new concept would be reserved for customers with 10 items or fewer.”

So why are they doing this? It's not for the convenience of the customer waiting in line while somebody tries to go through the self-checkout line with 50 things to scan. No, they're doing it because of “shrinkage”. “Shrinkage” is the term that most stores use for shoplifting and there's a lot of shoplifting going on at target and other stores like them. They have found that one of the easiest ways to reduce shrinkage is to keep a close eye on that self-checkout line.

I don't know about you, but this rule just doesn't impact me. I never go to Target to buy a shopping cart full of stuff.

I'm the guy that goes to Target And takes 30 minutes to make that $5 purchase.

Target limits self-checkout for customers with 10 items or fewer - ABC News (go.com)

How Target is Enhancing the Checkout Experience



