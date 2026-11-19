I really enjoy a good bagel, but lately I've been questioning what a good bagel really is. That's because I've been told, in no uncertain terms, that I have no clue what a real bagel tastes like because I'm not from New York. Over the years, I've encountered a few New Yorkers who were transplanted to Washington state, and they've let me know that I have not yet tasted a real bagel unless it's from New York.

Well, that now may have changed.

Screen shot / www.heybagel.net Screen shot / www.heybagel.net

There may be a place in Seattle where you can find a true, legit, New York style bagel.

According to axios.com,

‘Hey Bagel wasn't satisfied with just being named the best bagel on the West Coast. The Seattle bagel shop wanted some East Coast cred — and this past weekend, it got it. Hey Bagel took home six medals from Sunday's international BagelFest competition, including by winning third place in the best overall bagel category.’

Hey Bagel won several awards in the international competition. Six medals overall. Taking third place in the best overall bagel category. They also took number one in the best sourdough bagel category. They also snagged 3 bronze medals, including. 3rd place in the best outside the five boroughs category.

Screen shot / www.heybagel.net Screen shot / www.heybagel.net

Finding a good local bagel.

You can pretty much find bagels everywhere in the Wenatchee Valley from Albertsons to Safeway and of course, Costco. But where do you find a true artisan bagel in the Valley. I did a little research on the web and here's what I found.

According to Yelp, you need to check out Bavarian Bagel. bavarianbagelco.com 905 Commercial St, Leavenworth,

In Ellensburg, look for 1201 bagels. 1201bagels.com/our-story 1201 S Canyon Rd, Ellensburg,

Screen shot / www.jacksbagelshop.com Screen shot / www.jacksbagelshop.com

But the shop that does not show up on Yelp, but we probably should check out is Jack's Bagel Shop in Wenatchee. Jacksbagelshop.com Wenatchee,

The good news is they're made locally In the Wenatchee Valley. The bad news is you have to do a little looking to find them. (Ok, they are not that hard to find)

According to JacksBagelshop.com,

‘Currently, we operate out of a commissary kitchen, meaning our bagels are made fresh in a commercial kitchen and transported for personal orders at the Farmer's Market on the weekends only. This is also where we make our bagels we sell for wholesale and catering throughout the week. Each batch is baked on a stone hearth, giving our bagels that perfect New York–style crunch on the outside and soft, fluffy texture inside — a rare find in the Pacific Northwest!’

Screen shot / www.jacksbagelshop.com Screen shot / www.jacksbagelshop.com

Clair Cook from Jack's Bagel Shop says,

‘Here is how people can access our bagels:

Saturday Pre-Order pickups on website at Armour Wines in Trades District

Multiple retail locations for pickup of sleeves: Wenatchee Natural Foods, Entiat Food Center, and the new storefront Olds Station Market, previously known as Stemilt Store

For single bagels we sell to many local coffee shops and cafes (details on website)



Where did I go?

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer

So, I went across the street to Wenatchee Natural Foods and picked up a sleeve of selected Jack's Bagels, (they also have a good selection of whipped cream cheese) And now I'm going to give it a try.

The results?

Tastes like a bagel to me. Look, I'm not a connoisseur of bagels, but it's a good bagel. It's chewy, it's soft in the middle, and it's made locally.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer

Find your favorite bagel, put a smear on it and enjoy.



Making Bagels Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter





10 Health Benefits You Get from Drinking Black Coffee While not everyone may be a fan of black coffee, there are several reasons why you should consider drinking it every day. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster



