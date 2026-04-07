It's not easy to find peace and quiet in the middle of the city unless you've got really good soundproofing. A lot of people are looking for peace and quiet for either a vacation or a place to live. Lots of Washingtonians are looking at the possibility of moving out of the city. Into rural areas, including places along the Olympic Peninsula.

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When my dad was looking for peace and quiet, away from the job and the kids, he would go fishing on the Olympic Peninsula. He had two favorite places to go. One was La Push, and the other was Sekiu.

According to seattletimes.com,

'Rural towns are gaining popularity for travel destinations. According to Airbnb, 86% of travelers say they’re interested in rural listings — and that number rises to 94% for Gen Z respondents.'

Sekiu appears on the list of Airbnb’s top 20 destinations for off-the-map traveling. Rural destinations are becoming very popular for vacations.

Visit Sekiu.

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Sekiu is a great location. It's on the water with Great salmon fishing, it's not unusual to see a bald eagle or two, and if you like to get out on paddle around in a kayak.

Of the 20 towns featured, Sekiu is the only one listed in the Pacific Northwest, but there is a really nifty place in California that you might want to check out, Coarsegold, California.

Gold was discovered there in 1849, and the town of Coarsegold has never been in any big hurry to expand. If antiques are your thing, you won't be disappointed, along with art studios, cattle ranches, and more.

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Another location on the list is actually a place that I've been to. (Well, at least the town) Haines, Alaska. My visit to Haines, Alaska was a little over 5 decades ago. A few things have changed, but not many, and that makes it a really neat place to take a vacation. Quiet, secluded, this is also the place, if you're feeling intrepid, where you can travel just a few miles and watch brown bears fish for salmon in the late summer.

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Where would you go?

If I had to choose a place to take a vacation based on this list it would either be Cedar Key Florida or Arnaudville, Louisiana. For me, it would be a coin flip. I think the food would be great in either location. I'd have to go there in the wintertime though because I really don't like hot and humid climates.

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Washington state is chock full of picturesque rural locales where you could take a great vacation and soak in some of that peace and quiet with rural charm.

