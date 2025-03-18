What is the Hoh Rainforest and why should you go there?

I've mentioned before that when I was younger, we made many trips to the Olympic Peninsula to go visit my Aunt Jesse. Well, one of the things that can be found in the Olympic Peninsula is the rainforest, more specifically, the Hoh Rainforest.

As a young boy I did not have a whole lot of desire to go visit gardens or the Arboretum or even museums, unless it was the Museum of History and Industry. (I thought that one was cool.) But I did make a slight exception when my parents decided that we needed to go visit the Olympic rainforest, (that's what we called it back then.) It had an almost fairy tale like feel to it.

Over the decades, as more people discover its existence, tourism has escalated. Last year, it's estimated that about 450,000 people visited the Hoh area of the Olympic National Park. Right now, that area of the Olympic National Park is closed due to a road washout.

The good news is that it looks like Washington state is going to repair that road, even though they're going to have to dip into emergency funds to do it.

According to axios.com,

‘Washington state is providing more than $600,000 to help repair the lone access road to the Hoh Rain Forest, which officials say should allow the popular area of Olympic National Park to reopen sometime in May.

The hope is that the road will be repaired and passable sometime in May.

To me it is the most amazing thing to see, and to imagine that it exists right here in Washington state where anybody can go see it. It is a little astonishing.

When I was a kid and thought of the concept of a rainforest I thought of the Amazon. That's where the rainforests are, right? Well, we do have a rainforest right here in Washington state on the Olympic Peninsula and if you have not seen it for yourself, look at the video and maybe you will decide it's time to see it in person.

I may just need to see it one more time

