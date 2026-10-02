WA. State ranks 3rd for most library checkouts. Bookworms unite

I love to read for pleasure. In my daily routine, usually when it's time to go to bed, I'll take my book with me, read for about 20 or 30 minutes. Then it's time to put the book up, turn the light off, and go to sleep.

It's been a long, long time since I've visited the public library, however. Most of the books I read these days wind up being e-books I have purchased from Amazon.

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It turns out I'm not alone.

A recent survey showed that Washington state ranks very high with people who read. Especially those who check out their books from the library.

According to axios.com,

‘In case you needed more evidence that we're a state full of bookworms: Washington ranks third in the nation for public library checkouts per person, federal data shows.

Libraries remain a heavily used public resource in Washington, whether readers are borrowing from shelves or screens.

Washington residents averaged more than 11 public library checkouts per person in fiscal year 2024, according to a survey by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.’

That number includes physical books and eBook's, by the way. The national average was 6.5.

The list of most popular books checked out from the Seattle Public Library over the last eight months kind of runs the gamut of past bestsellers. If you look at the list of the top ten books checked out, a couple of them actually showed up on my personal list.

The number one checked out book was. "Heated Rivalry" by Rachel Reid (e-audiobook): 8,602 checkouts

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The number four book is one that I read that my son John turned me on to. "Dungeon Crawler Carl" by Matt Dinniman (e-book): 5,029 checkouts I have since read the whole series.

The number six book on the list I also read when it first came out and then, of course, went to see it when it became a movie. "Project Hail Mary: A Novel" by Andy Weir (e-book): 4,815 checkouts

I find reading entertaining, Stimulating, and I believe that it helps to keep my brain healthy.

People checking out books from public libraries in America are actually on the upswing, and electronic checkouts or eBooks have been increasing steadily as well.

The bottom line for me?

Public libraries are still essential. Not only in Washington state but in America as a whole. When you can support your Public Library.



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